Man Continues Work Call After Tripping Near Pool, Internet Calls Him ‘True Professional’

Working from home prevents you from the hustle and bustle of travel and also gives you the liberty of working from your comfort place. Even though it doesn’t cut out the work you have to fulfil or the deadlines you have to meet, people are likely to be laid back in WFH. However, a man was so dedicated to his work that despite falling in the pool, he continued his call. Hilarious footage of the incident, originally shared on TikTok, has gone viral on social media. On Instagram, it was shared by an account named conwayshow.

The video opens to a man holding the phone to his ear with one hand while his other hand is in the pocket of his shorts. He talks while walking by the pool. Suddenly he loses his balance and almost falls into the pool. He quickly takes his hand out of the pocket, gets the support, and saves himself while something similar to a cartwheel. One can clearly hear a loud splash of water in the video.

Within a fraction of seconds he gathers his composure and sits by the pool’s edge. What shocked the internet is that he continues his work call. The text alongside the clip read, “My dad slipped into the pool on a conference call and kept talking.”

Social media users are loving his “smooth recovery” and are also glad that he was unhurt.

“What a dedication to work,” a user commented, while another goes, “Like a boss, nice save.” “True professional,” a third wrote.

