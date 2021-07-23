Man Cooks Giant Ostrich Egg In Norway’s Forest, Video Goes Viral

A viral video of a man cooking and eating an ostrich egg has resurfaced on social media. One ostrich egg is said to be equivalent to 24 chicken eggs. The clip originally shared on YouTube by a channel named Fire Kitchen shows a man trying to crack the huge egg with a big knife. Then he pours it in a heavy metal pan. Soon after he adjusts the yolk and seasons the egg with chili powder, pepper, and salt. The cook also toasts some bread to accompany the dish.

The video has been filmed in a forest in Norway and the entire cooking has been done on wood fire. Once the egg is semi fried, the cook is seen dipping the bread and eating it. The clip on the official channel has crossed the one million views and has received over 11 thousand likes. Most comments on the post are that of astonishment and disbelief as to how one can eat such a big egg.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=external&v=176520043680929

In another video on the same channel the cook has shown his viewers how a boiled ostrich egg looks like. He started the clip by setting up fire and putting a water pot on it. Next he dipped the egg in it and let it sit till it was cooked. Once it was done he took it out and removed the shell. Next he cut the egg in two equal parts and garnished it before eating. This post too went viral on YouTube and garnered over five million views on the platform. Over 50 thousand users liked the video. Most users who dropped their views in the comments section wrote about the giant size of the egg. One person wrote how one boiled ostrich egg will meet his entire day’s protein requirement.

