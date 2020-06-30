Man Cooks Mesopotamian Meal with 'World's Oldest Recipe' Using 1750 BCE Tablet

Over the past four months of lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus, people have channelised the inner chef, artist, gamer and other skills. Some have, in fact, got the time to pursue their passion and hobby with utmost dedication during this time.

A Twitter user, who seems to be passionate about cooking, made quite a few dishes according to recipes mentioned in a tablet that dates back to 1750 BCE. In a tweet Bill Sutherland said, “I blame lockdown but for some reason decided to cook Babylonian meal from the recipe tablet on the right; at 1750 BCE are the oldest recipes existing. Seemed to go down OK "Best Mesopotamian meal I have eaten””.

I blame lockdown but for some reason decided to cook Babylonian meal from the recipe tablet on the right; at 1750 BCE are the oldest recipes existing. Seemed to go down OK "Best Mesopotamian meal I have eaten".

A thread 1/6 pic.twitter.com/gqYMJopbxM — Bill Sutherland (@Bill_Sutherland) June 28, 2020

In a series of six tweets, he shared the pictures of various dishes that he tried to prepare as per the recipe mentioned in the tablet:

Stew of lamb. This was simple and delicious. Crumbled in a couple of barley cakes (made by daughter Tessa), which made a rich unctuous sauce. Crushed leek and garlic topping gave it an sharp edge 2/6 pic.twitter.com/5UlPUc2plF — Bill Sutherland (@Bill_Sutherland) June 28, 2020

Tuh'u. Thought this looked stunning and full of flavour. Think I should have cooked a bit longer to disintegrate more 3/6 pic.twitter.com/ZTJiQE1XWl — Bill Sutherland (@Bill_Sutherland) June 28, 2020

Unwinding. Saute leek and spring onion then baked with sourdough crumbs. Looks good but bit boring. 4/6 pic.twitter.com/526GzPT4Rf — Bill Sutherland (@Bill_Sutherland) June 28, 2020





Elamite Broth. OK I cheated and used tomato sauce rather than sheep's blood. Peculiar but delicious thick flavoursome soup. 5/6 pic.twitter.com/aKGYk1vhH4 — Bill Sutherland (@Bill_Sutherland) June 28, 2020





It comes as no surprise that his post on the micro blogging site went viral in no time. As of now, the post has garnered over 43 thousand likes on Twitter alone.

As one would expect, Twitterati could obviously not keep calm about the post and dropped in all kinds of reactions in the reply section.

A person wrote, “I wish all recipes cookbooks used that syntax -- "you do this, you do that." Then when you screw it up later there's no question it's totally on you.”, another said, “Damn you gotta read that whole tablet just to get to the recipe at the bottom, I hate that.”

I wish all recipes cookbooks used that syntax -- "you do this, you do that." Then when you screw it up later there's no question it's totally on you. — G.J. McCarthy (@gjmccarthy) June 29, 2020

Damn you gotta read that whole tablet just to get to the recipe at the bottom, I hate that. — Total Perspective Vortex (@EggTw1tter) June 29, 2020

Some other reactions included:

Find it a bit problematic that in your thread you forget to mention the people and culture of Iraq, who embody this culture today. Sometimes, antiquity acts like an escapist haven devoid of the complications of any of its contemporary expressions. I’m sure it was an oversight! — Ahmed Habib (@ahmedhabib) June 29, 2020