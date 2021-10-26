Man Creates Video Job Application Grooving to 'I Will Survive', Gets Dozens of Offers

COVID-19 pandemic has been a tough time not just for the public health but also for the economy. Months of lockdowns and restrictions forced many businesses into a slowdown and people lost their jobs. While the challenge of finding a suitable job has become tougher than ever, this marketing professional’s innovative job application landed him up with several opportunities. Jaye Beech, who worked as a marketing employee, lost his job due to the pandemic and while generally, we expect people to go job hunting on platforms like Linkedin, Beechhad another idea.

He created a job application on TikTok and it turned out to be so appealing that job offers flooded his door. Beech created a song and dance video to the tunes of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ and talked about how he would like to get a new job.

Here is the video:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6856993521824616448/

The viral job application also made its way to Linkedin where it garnered over 25 thousand views along with several comments. People posted their reactions lauding Beech’s innovative application style. “This is the best self-marketing ad I’ve seen. I hope the right employer sees this and snaps you up. Good luck!” wrote a user in her reaction.

However, this is not the first time that Beech has used a video for his job application. Speaking to LadBible, the marketing professional revealed that he had used this technique to secure a job at his previous company but unfortunately it ran into financial trouble.

Beech is yet to take a final call about the job offers and is exploring through all the available options. He intended to next take time and not rush like he did last time but expects something by next week.

Riding high on the success of his job application style, Beech believes that he never go back to using traditional methods. “This is a great way for me to filter out places that won’t accept that, and to find the places that would love that. I just can’t really do that with a CV,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.