Man Criticises Anushka Sharma's Post Celebrating Virat Kohli, Gets Schooled on Twitter

Virat Kohli stepping down as India’s Test captain opened up floodgates of conjecture as well as criticism on social media. Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actor and wife of Kohli, penned an emotional note on Instagram to celebrate Kohli’s illustrious cricketing career as well as his personal growth. Twitter user and journalist Rohan Dua managed to find her gesture objectionable and wrote a tweet criticising Sharma for creating a “spectacle". “Quite don’t understand that captaincy or leaving it merits such back to back purgation of emotions by a couple when only interest paramount be that of Team India. Never before spouses of greats Sehwag, Ganguly, Sachin, VVS, Gambhir, Dhoni made spectacle of their careers," he wrote. It started off a polarising debate, with many calling him out for criticising an innocuous gesture made out of love. Sharma has repeatedly faced rabid and more often than not, extremely sexist social media trolling owing to her association with Kohli.

Dua seemed to be making the argument that Sharma’s post lacked the “decency and resolve" that the relatives of other Cricket greats had displayed in staying away from the “glory and opulence" associated with the sport.

“Why does this bother you? You have a problem with Kohli so you tweet about it; rightfully so, because it’s your freedom. His wife has similarly & doesn’t need to take lessons from others. Kohli, Champion cricketer & Captain; his achievements speak for himself. Opposition teams feared him," a Twitter user responded.

Sharma has time and again been blamed for Kohli’s cricketing failures but the same does not hold true when it comes to Kohli and Sharma’s movies not working. Sexist trolling found its way here, too, and received swift rebuttal.

Comedian Aditi Mittal also slammed Dua for his comments, tweeting, “Man, find someone to love you. I promise two other people loving each other won’t bother you that much."

Twitter, however, is a widely polarising space where debate often turns to debacle. Naturally, many users were also found to be in support of Dua’s views.

When India suffered a major setback in the T20 World Cup last year when it lost to arch rival Pakistan wherein the latter’s captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries to defeat India by 10 wickets, Sharma became a victim of vicious trolling. While the actor has mostly maintained a dignified silence on such matters, Kohli had once blasted the trolls and come out in Sharma’s support on Twitter.

