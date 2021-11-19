Man Cycles 50 km Around Chandigarh to Draw 'Ik Onkar' Symbol on Gurupurab

Today marks the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a pious occasion for followers of Sikhism- Gurupurab, or the day that their first guru was born. Followers shared the principles and teachings of Guru Nanank on social media on the occasion. One of them, going by Harneet Singh Kharbanda, traced the “Ik Onkar" pattern by cycling 50 km around Chandigarh. The “Ik Onkar" symbol holds a prized meaning among the Sikh religious community, as it denotes one supreme reality. It translates to “there is only one God or One creator or one Om-maker". They are the first words that occur in the holy Guru Granth Sahib and also the first words of the “Mul Mantar". “Made " Ik Onkar " pattern while cycling in chandigarh today.. 50 km ride.

Happy Gurupurab everyone (sic)," Kharbanda wrote on the microblogging platform.

Made " Ik Onkar " pattern while cycling in chandigarh today.. 50 km ride.Happy Gurupurab everyone 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7CsX4KjWUq — Harneet Singh Kharbanda (@TraderHarneet) November 19, 2021

While many thought it was a novel way to celebrate the guru’s life, one Twitter user quipped, “Can be done in chandigarh due to its planned roads. If i go to replicate this in Pune, i ll have to run down in many houses and gutters (sic)". Previously, in a similar gesture, to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary, Air India had depicted the Sikh religious symbol ‘Ik Onkar’ on the tail of one of its aircraft, set to operate its maiden flight to Stansted in the UK from Amritsar on October 31.

On the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation and said Guru Nanak Dev ji vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. PM Modi tweeted: “On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating.”

The literal meaning of the word Gurupurab is ‘the day of Guru’. According to the Hindu calendar, Puranmashi of Kartik month in 1469 is the birthdate of the guru who is the founder of Sikhism.

