Man Decides to Fulfill Dream of Becoming Screenwriter After Winning 27 Crore Lottery

A worker in the United Kingdom has quit his job after winning a £3.2 million (over Rs 27 crore) lottery and plans to pursue his life-long dream of becoming a screenwriter besides hiring trained professionals to take care of his severely-autistic brother.

Dean Weymes, 24, was at work when he found out that he had hit the jackpot by winning £10,000 (over Rs 8 lakh) per month for the next 30 years on the National Lottery’s Set For Life draw on July 29, Mirror UK reported.

“It is an incredible feeling that I will be getting £10,000 every month for 30 years – I literally am living the dream!” Weymes was quoted as saying.

“I studied screenwriting at university as this has always been a passion of mine but I have never been able to do anything with this. I love films and the theatre and now I can do something with this!” Weymes, who worked in the transport team at Amazon, added.

Weymes, who currently lives with his sister in Peterborough, is planning to buy his own home and take his sister, who introduced him to the lottery game, to Disneyland with the rest of his family, according to Mirror UK.

A hot air balloon ride and a tandem skydive are also on his bucket list.

'I have a trip already booked for Disneyland Paris with my sister, brother-in-law and nephew – and this win will mean lots of extra spending money,” he told Daily Mail. “I am now worry free for the rest of my life!’"

But, more importantly, he also hopes to improve the life of his severely autistic brother, 23-year-old Robert.

“Robert has severe autism - it is about as serious as it gets. He is mainly non-verbal, but can say a few names and certain words, but he is like a baby,” Daily Mail quoted Weymes as saying.

“He is 6'3 tall and quite stocky, and he can get aggressive, and he can hurt himself and others. He grabs a hold of you and it is very difficult. He takes it out on himself. It's tough.”

Weymes said his parents, Tom and Paula, could utilise the services of trained professionals so that they don’t have to take care of Robert 24/7.

Weymes, who made a viral documentary— ‘The Thief’— about Robert when he was at university, in his native Ireland, is also now planning to start a career as a screen writer.

Recalling his lucky day, Weymes said: “I take my first break after 11am, I went out, got my phone out and checked my numbers, and found out I had won.”

He said the following day he went to HR to quit his job,

“They said to fill out the form, which said 'why are you leaving?’'I wrote 'won Lottery/retirement?' and they were like 'you can't put this down' - I think they thought I was putting a joke reason.’”

Weymes is the fourth person to win the top prize since the game was launched in March, and the first to go public.

His winning numbers were: 18, 21, 23, 34, 39 but the Life Ball that won him the lottery was 3.

