Man 'Declared' Dead 24 Years Ago Returns to Village in Uttarakhand

In an unexpected turn of events, a resident of Uttarkhand’s Ranikhet area of Almora district has returned to his native village after being declared “dead" for 24 years by his family members. 72-year-old Madho Singh Mehra, who had gone missing when he was 24-years-old due to a petty family dispute, returned on Saturday. However, his family members are now not letting him enter the house unless his ‘naamkaran’ (naming ceremony) is being conducted by the family priest, reports Hindustan Times.

The family had waited for 10 years following his going missing. After that, the priest had declared him dead performing the last rites over two decades ago.

On Saturday, Madho was found in an emaciated state in a field, however, he couldn’t tell who or how he had reached the village. The villagers brought him to his home in a palanquin and the priest was immediately consulted. Since his final rites had been done, a naming ceremony has been recommended by the priest before he is welcomed inside the house. For the time being, a tent has been set up in the courtyard for him to stay.

All these years, Madho’s wife had led the life of a widow and even married his son and daughter. His son works in Delhi.

“I was a child when our uncle (Tau) Madho Singh Mehra went missing and our family looked for him and waited for 10-year in the hope of his return. When he didn’t return, our family took the refuge of our ancestral deity and asked our priest, who also acts as an oracle, about it. He declared him dead," said Madho’s 38-year-old Ram Singh Mehra, while speaking to HT.

