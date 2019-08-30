Manipur Man Dedicates 17 Years of His Life to Grow 300-acre Forest by Himself

Forests are quickly depleting, leading to global warming and if people don't step up to save the planet they might soon face dire consequences.

Amid the struggle to strike a balance between urbanisation and saving the environment, Moirangthem Loiya from Manipur has turned a barren land into a lush green forest all by himself.

Moirangthem, (45), has replanted a 300-acre Punshilok forest in Langol hill-range for 17 years. "Today, the forest area covers 300 acres. 250 species of plants and 25 species of bamboo grow here and it's home to a variety of birds, snakes and wild animals," Moirangthem was quoted by ANI.

In 2000, after finishing his college Moirangthem returned and visited the Koubru peak, which once used to be a lush green area. He was devastated looking at the condition of the forest where he was frequent during his childhood, reported Times of India.

Determined to restore greenery in the area, Moirangthem started looking for a land to plant trees.

In 2002, with the help of locals Moirangthem reached Maru Langol hill range. The place didn't even have a single tree. It was his determination and self-motivation with which he was able to bring back life to nature.

According to reports, Moirangthem left his job as a medical representative and started living in Punshilok in a small hut built by him. He stayed there for six years and planted bamboo, oak, ficus, magnoliam teak and jackruit trees among others.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Manipur, Kereilhouvi Angami lauded Moirangthem's efforts. He said, "We appreciate his efforts. We welcome all those who protect the environment & are engaged in reforestation. We would encourage other people to also take part in protection, revival and re-forestation of forests."

Moirangthem Loiya is not the first one from Manipur, who has hogged the limelight for doing his bit for the environment. Recently, a 9-year-old girl from the state Manipur, Valentina Elangbam, was named as the first 'Green Ambassador' of Manipur after a video of her crying seeing the cutting down of two trees she had planted went viral.

Valentina a resident, of Manipur's Kakching district had planted two gulmohar saplings by the banks of a river near her home when she was in the first standard. However, in a rude shock to the present standard fifth student, the trees were recently cut down as part of a road expansion project in Assam, The Sentinel reported.

"I planted that tree and I love it so much, and it pains me so much to see them cutting it down," said the inconsolable gardener with tears trickling down her eyes.

The video was shared by Valentina's uncle on Facebook. It touched and pained many hearts including that of Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh. He appointed Valentina as the brand ambassador of the Chief Minister’s Green Manipur Mission scheme. The administration also ensured the girl that she would be made part of plantation drives in the state including ceremonial tree plantings, World Environment Day and Van-Mahotsava ceremonies, VIP plantations among others.

