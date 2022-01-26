Man Demands Date Rs 300 He Spent on First Date After She Refuses to Meet Again

There is always an aspect of uncertainty when you go on a first date with someone you just met on a dating site. They can either turn out to be disastrous or leave you with a tingling feeling of joy if you happen to have the right chemistry. However, in some cases, even if the date turns out to be fine, the follow up necessarily may not. A woman recently had a bad follow up to a date when the man in question billed her for the cup of coffee he had bought her during the date because she was not able to find time to meet him again.

Katlyn Phipps had matched with the man on the dating app Hinge and had met him on a date that seemed to go well enough, with both keen to catch up again soon. However, one morning she woke up to a text from the man wanting $4 from her for the coffee. Katlyn, who has shared screenshots of the conversation in a video from her TikTok account, then asked him why he wanted the money.

The man replied, “I assume the 2nd try for breakfast is cancelled by now so that’s for the coffee last week since it seems we’re never gonna go out again. Really just don’t understand what games you are trying to play,” according to a LadBible report. She then posted another screenshot of a message she wrote to him, in which she expressed her desire to see him again but was unable to set up date due to her work and studies. She also sarcastically apologized for hurting the man’s ego with her absence and made it clear to him that she would not be able to meet him as his lack of understanding and communication was clear red flags and she would not carry it further.

The man, in his reply, accused Katlyn of leading him on by asking him to go on a second date multiple times. However, Katlyn denied having done that.

The TikTok video has 300,000 views and people have been supporting Katlyn for her unpleasant experience. Someone even commented she would pay the man $8 and ask him to buy manner with the extra.

