Man Designs Bizarre Jeans with 'One Giant Pocket' to Hold All Your Essentials

Jim Carrey had first hinted towards deep pockets in the 1994 film The Mask. The film saw the titular character pull out goggles, bowling pin, mouse trap, a squeaky toy and even a bazooka from his trousers. Now, it seems that the never-ending pocket has become a thing of reality.

A man has designed a pair of jeans with a huge single back pocket that seems to be able to hold a large amount of things.

Sharing it on Reddit, the designer, who goes by the username rightcoastguy, said, “I design ridiculous product ideas for fun, so I designed a pair of jeans with one giant pocket across the butt for all your essentials.”

The post which has got around 99,000 reactions till now has been upvoted by 89 percent of the users. The post which has received over 2,000 comments saw most people saying that the design is funny and vile.

The designer has shared a collage of four pictures where he has put different things in the pocket, probably to show what all it can accommodate.

In one picture, he has put multiple cans, in another a laptop has been tucked in the pocket.

In the third picture, goods of daily use like hairbrush, bread, tab, spectacles can be seen while the fourth has a battery bank, hammer and a book.

