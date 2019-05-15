Man Detained in China for Giving 'Illegal' Names to His Dogs

A man in China has been detained for naming his dogs after officials.The dog breeder from eastern Anhui Province, who is surnamed Ban and is said to be in his early 30s, was summoned by police on Monday, after he posted on mobile messenger WeChat that he had named two new dogs as Chengguan and Xieguan.The man didn’t realize that "Chengguan" are officials employed in urban areas to tackle low-level crime, and "Xieguan" are informal community workers such as traffic assistants, according to a BBC report.Popular newspaper Beijing News said Ban gave the dogs the names "for fun."The Yingzhou Police said that they had launched an investigation as the man had issued "insulting information… against law enforcement personnel".They added that, "in accordance with the relevant provisions of the People's Republic of China Law on Public Security", he must spend 10 days in an administrative detention centre in the city of Xiangyang.A police officer surnamed Li told Beijing News that Ban had been increasingly provocative on his WeChat account, and says that his actions had "caused great harm to the nation and the city's urban management, in terms of their feelings".Ban said he regretted his actions. "I didn't know the law; I didn't know this was illegal," Beijing News quoted him as saying.Users of popular Sina Weibo micro-blogging site expressed shock over the man’s detention."Can you tell me which law stipulates that dogs can't be called Chengguan?" wrote one, while another asked: "What other words could you be imprisoned for?"Others joked that Ban was detained for "suspected subversion of state power" or "revealing state secrets".