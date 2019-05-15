English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Detained in China for Giving 'Illegal' Names to His Dogs
The dog breeder from eastern Anhui Province was summoned by police on Monday, after he posted on mobile messenger WeChat that he had named two new dogs as Chengguan and Xieguan.
The dog breeder from eastern Anhui Province was summoned by police on Monday, after he posted on mobile messenger WeChat that he had named two new dogs as Chengguan and Xieguan.
Loading...
A man in China has been detained for naming his dogs after officials.
The dog breeder from eastern Anhui Province, who is surnamed Ban and is said to be in his early 30s, was summoned by police on Monday, after he posted on mobile messenger WeChat that he had named two new dogs as Chengguan and Xieguan.
The man didn’t realize that "Chengguan" are officials employed in urban areas to tackle low-level crime, and "Xieguan" are informal community workers such as traffic assistants, according to a BBC report.
Popular newspaper Beijing News said Ban gave the dogs the names "for fun."
The Yingzhou Police said that they had launched an investigation as the man had issued "insulting information… against law enforcement personnel".
They added that, "in accordance with the relevant provisions of the People's Republic of China Law on Public Security", he must spend 10 days in an administrative detention centre in the city of Xiangyang.
A police officer surnamed Li told Beijing News that Ban had been increasingly provocative on his WeChat account, and says that his actions had "caused great harm to the nation and the city's urban management, in terms of their feelings".
Ban said he regretted his actions. "I didn't know the law; I didn't know this was illegal," Beijing News quoted him as saying.
Users of popular Sina Weibo micro-blogging site expressed shock over the man’s detention.
"Can you tell me which law stipulates that dogs can't be called Chengguan?" wrote one, while another asked: "What other words could you be imprisoned for?"
Others joked that Ban was detained for "suspected subversion of state power" or "revealing state secrets".
The dog breeder from eastern Anhui Province, who is surnamed Ban and is said to be in his early 30s, was summoned by police on Monday, after he posted on mobile messenger WeChat that he had named two new dogs as Chengguan and Xieguan.
The man didn’t realize that "Chengguan" are officials employed in urban areas to tackle low-level crime, and "Xieguan" are informal community workers such as traffic assistants, according to a BBC report.
Popular newspaper Beijing News said Ban gave the dogs the names "for fun."
The Yingzhou Police said that they had launched an investigation as the man had issued "insulting information… against law enforcement personnel".
They added that, "in accordance with the relevant provisions of the People's Republic of China Law on Public Security", he must spend 10 days in an administrative detention centre in the city of Xiangyang.
A police officer surnamed Li told Beijing News that Ban had been increasingly provocative on his WeChat account, and says that his actions had "caused great harm to the nation and the city's urban management, in terms of their feelings".
Ban said he regretted his actions. "I didn't know the law; I didn't know this was illegal," Beijing News quoted him as saying.
Users of popular Sina Weibo micro-blogging site expressed shock over the man’s detention.
"Can you tell me which law stipulates that dogs can't be called Chengguan?" wrote one, while another asked: "What other words could you be imprisoned for?"
Others joked that Ban was detained for "suspected subversion of state power" or "revealing state secrets".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results