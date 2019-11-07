Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Man Dies after Falling 22 Feet through His Land into Lava Tube

The rescue team pulled out the victim's body that was approximately 22 feet below the surface.

Trending Desk

November 7, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Man Dies after Falling 22 Feet through His Land into Lava Tube
Representative Image.

An early man has died at his residence after falling into a lava tube in Kaumana, Hilo, on Monday, November 4, as reported by the Hawaii Island Police.

According to the press release issued by the police, officials made their way to Kaumana to investigate the missing report of an elderly man. After arriving at the crime scene, they got to know that the man had fallen through a soft area of ground into a lava tube. Soon after, Hawaii fire department team was called in to conduct the rescue operation. The team pulled out the victim's body that was approximately 22 feet below the surface.

The victim was declared brought dead by the Hilo Medical Center.

Later, an autopsy was conducted on the victim on November 5. According to the autopsy report, the victim died due to injuries that he had picked up while falling, the release stated.

“It appears (the victim) was trimming some branches in his yard and fell into a lava tube on his property and expired,” Police officer Maj. Robert Wagner told Big Island Now.

Police have also refuted the foul play angle.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
