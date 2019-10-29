Man Dies after Dangling From 290-Foot Chimney for More Than 12 Hours

A man from Carlisle in his 50s, died on Tuesday after dangling by his foot from a 290-foot chimney in England for over 12 hours.

According to reports, the desperate cries of the man were first heard by locals on Tuesday, post-midnight. The Cumbria Police received the first call about the incident at 2:20 a.m and then rescue forces were eventually brought in to the Dixon Chimney.

Initially drones were deployed to asses the situation and then an attempt to carry out the operation by a helicopter was dismissed. The powerful downdraft of the helicopter could have impacted the man's "precarious position", as per a report in BBC.

According to CNN, later in the day the unnamed man was brought down by a cherry picker, which was used to lift the rescue team atop the chimney, and was brought in from Scotland. The police confirmed the man's death at 4:45 p.m.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the Cumbrai Police said, "Dixons chimney - Our thoughts and thoughts of all emergency services and partners are with the family."

Dixons chimney - Our thoughts and thoughts of all emergency services and partners are with the family. pic.twitter.com/nNC9RQtTP8 — Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) October 28, 2019

A viral photo of the man shows him dangling bare-chested from his right foot. It almost looked like the only thing saving him was his boot hooked on the 19th century chimney.

The police have however launched an investigation to find out why and how the man reached the height.

A close observation at the picture also shows a narrow ladder along the side of the chimney reaching the top.

