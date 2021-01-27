Man Dies During Sex, 'Extreme Orgasm' Determined as the Cause of Death

A 35-year-old man died after engaging in sexual intercourse with a sex worker and a post mortem has listed "extreme orgasm" as the cause of death.

The man, named Charles Majawa, lost consciousness after having sex in Phalombe, Malawi and died shortly afterwards, according to a report by The Sun.

A post-mortem report has officially listed an extreme orgasm as the cause of his death. After the man had passed out, the woman had discussed with her colleagues before reporting the death. Experts at the Migowi Health Centre determined after a probe that the man had indeed died while in the act.

The investigation revealed that the extreme orgasm caused brain vessels in the brain to rupture, leading to his death. According to reports, the woman will not be held liable for the man's death and no charges have been filed against her.

Despite this, a healthy sex life is actually linked to better heart health. People who maintain a healthy sex life after suffering from a heart attack have higher survival rates in the long run, according to a new study. The research paper published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology says that not having sex fearing it would trigger another episode of attack may not be a wise decision.

The study said that resuming sexual activity soon after a heart attack could be part of an individual’s perception of a healthy, functioning and energetic person.

A similar incident was reported in Nagpur, India a few weeks ago.

A 30-year-old man died in Nagpur apparently due to suffocation after a rope tied around his neck during sex with a woman proved fatal for him.

"The man had been in a relationship with the woman, who is married and has a child, since the last five years.Both of them came to the lodge on Thursday night to spend time together. The woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope during sex. She allegedly used another rope around his neck to heighten sexual arousal," a police official said.

"The woman then went to the washroom, just when the chair to which the man was tied, slipped and the rope around his neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless," he said. The woman immediately called for help. A room service staffer came and untied the man from the chair, police said.