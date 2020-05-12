BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
4-MIN READ

Man Discovered 25-Year-Old Puff Pastry in His Mother's Freezer and it Tasted Fine

The puff pastry expired in 1995 | Image credit: Twitter

The puff pastry expired in 1995 | Image credit: Twitter

As per the print on the packet of pastry, its expiration date was in March 1995.--

Share this:

There are quite a few bizarre incidents that have happened since the COVID-19 lockdown began. However, this one is surely going to be remembered for a longer period.

A man, in a series of posts on the microblogging site Twitter, has revealed that his mother had found a 25 years old puff pastry in her chest freezer. Not only that she made a dessert out of it and consumed it too.

In a tweet, he wrote, “One of the advantages of the lockdown is that the mother is finally getting to the bottom of her giant chest freezer. Behold: 25 year old puff pastry”.



In the subsequent tweet, Michael Patrick revealed that the puff pastry is older than his younger siblings who were born in April 1995 and June 1997.


“For everyone following the puff pastry saga - the mother insists it's still good to eat. She's planning on making "some kind of apple dessert thingy” Additional information about the pastry - it's older than both of my younger siblings (April 95 & June 97),” he tweeted.

As per the print on the packet of pastry, its expiration date was in March 1995.

In another tweet, he has shared a clip in which his mother is seen eating the dessert she made out of the puff pastry. The video has been viewed over 2 lakh 70 thousand times on Twitter alone.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “My mother is the only one brave enough to try her creation!”

Michael has also shared a still of the dessert which he believes is ‘not terrible’.

He has also shared a photo that substantiates that the freezer is at least 30 years old.

In the tweet, he said, “Final update: the freezer is a Zanussi by @Electrolux - it's at least 30 years old. Still going strong. The @JusRolUKIreland puff pastry stayed nice and fresh in that bad boy. It's got a Belfast mother guarantee”.




While some users were amazed by this activity quite a few people shared similar incidents from their own lives. A person said, “Shush all and regard the catering size tin of ox tongue in my mother’s fridge. It’s been there since 1971. Houses and fridges have changed around it. And yet it watches and waits …”

Another person stated, “When my Nanny moved house fifteen years ago, we found gelatin in her cupboard from the 70s. I threw it in the bin and she proceeded to get it out and still has it in her cupboard to this day. It will become a family heirloom”. Many shared images of old ediles saved for years by their grandparents and other family members.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading