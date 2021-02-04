Man, Dog or BigFoot? This Optical Illusion Posted on Twitter is Blowing Away the Netizens' Minds

Bizarre photos and optical illusions often work up one's mind and we end up going back to the photos to figure out something new every time.

A picture shared on Twitter has recently got everyone talking and it is making us look twice to figure out the exact meaning or the contents of the picture. Nicholas Thompson, Editor in Chief of Wired, posted a picture on Thursday that showed a man walking into the snow, or that is what most of the viewers thought at first glance. However, upon closer look, it was found that it was not a human but rather a dog walking towards the camera. Some even mistook the creature to be a bear.

Watch it here:

An optical illusion for tonight. First you see a man running into the snow ... and then ... pic.twitter.com/R9Lj1mlR5X — nxthompson (@nxthompson) February 4, 2021

The tweet has been liked by 33.7k users on Twitter. Shocked netizens have also shared their reaction to the post. A user commented how they were only able to see a man running into the snow until they zoomed into the picture.

I only saw the man until I made th3 picture bigger. Weird — Alefty (@AndreaAlefty) February 4, 2021

Another wrote that the picture shows a Bigfoot wearing one of the hyper-realistic nature shirts available on Ely.

It's a Bigfoot wearing one of those hyper-realistic nature shirts you buy in Ely. — Clusterfuzz (@TonyLuciaMKE) February 4, 2021

The t-shirts are created by a brand called The Mountain who have produced their trademarked hyper-realistic Big Face Animal tees. The t-shirts come in unique 3D artwork that brings to life animals like dogs, cats, wolves, zoo animals. According to the brand, the Big Face T-Shirts have become an essential component of pop culture, and have been worn by celebrities like Jack Black, Amy Schumer, and Heidi Klum.

Meanwhile, some users could not find the man at all. As one user commented that she first saw a dog and then spent way too long staring at the trees wondering where the said man was.

First you see a dog, then you spend way too long staring at the trees wondering where the hell the man is — Kit Kat (@kitty_michelson) February 4, 2021

However, for most of the netizens the illusion was quite scary as another user wrote that, they looked down the path expecting to see a bear or even worse, a monster then zoomed back out and got more frightened when they realized what was happening in the picture.

I looked down the path expecting to see a bear or monster then zoomed back out and got more frightened when I realized — TubBucket (@Bigslide7) February 4, 2021

Taking a fun take on the illusion one user wrote that the young man seen in the picture has a dog-head backpack and running into the snow-covered woods and describing it as a neat work of art.

That young man has a dog-head backpack! Neat! — 🇺🇸 The New (NOT Real) Kevin Bacon 🇺🇲 (@NewKevinBacon) February 4, 2021

So, what do you see first?