Man Draped in Ukraine Flag Embraces Woman Wearing Russia's: Truth Behind the Viral Photo

As Ukraine is invaded by Russia and social media is flooded with a torrent of images and videos from the former, showing immense violence and tragedy, an old photo has gone viral. It shows a man and a woman embracing, one of them draped in a Russian flag and the other in a Ukrainian flag. Many on social media shared it with heartfelt messages, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. “Poignant: A man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag. Let us hope love, peace & co-existence triumph over war & conflict," Tharoor tweeted. Though poignant then as it is now, the photo is actually from a 2019 concert. As per Washington Post, Juliana Kuznetsova, a Russian woman and her Ukrainian fiancé were attending a concert in Poland when they saw many flags strewn about and decided to hold each other while wearing them.

“We didn’t have any political intentions with this photograph," she told Washington Post in 2019. “But after that photograph took off all over the Internet and I read a bunch of comments, both good and bad, I understood that maybe a photo like that can provide some hope for people that everything can be good no matter what, that love can conquer all."

Poignant: A man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag. Let us hope love, peace & co-existence triumph over war & conflict. pic.twitter.com/WTwSOBgIFK— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 25, 2022

Following is the post that went viral in 2019. Social media users continue to flock to it now as they pray for peace.

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said, “Humanitarian needs in Ukraine are multiplying by the hour. Civilians are dying. At least 100,000 Ukrainians have already reportedly fled their homes. UN staff are scaling up the delivery of life-saving support. Their safety and freedom of movement must be guaranteed." According to the mayor of Vasilkiv, which is located about 35 kilometres (21.75 miles) south of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, fierce fighting is currently taking place in the town’s centre. “It is completely occupied with fighting,” Mayor Natalia Balasynovich said early Saturday on the Ukrainian parliament channel. She went on to say that there had been casualties on the Ukrainian side, with “many wounded, unfortunately, in the 200s."

