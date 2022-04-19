Man Dressed as Jesus Christ Seen Dragging Cross Made Out of Beer Crates

A viral video featuring a man walking down a street dressed as Jesus and dragging a Cross fashioned from beer crates with him has gone viral. According to a Reddit user, who shared the clip on Sunday, the man made the “Easter more beerable.” The unidentified man recreated the scene from Jesus' crucifixion. But instead of the heavy wooden cross, which is usually dragged in such reenactments, he was wheeling down a cross-shaped stack of beer crates, as seen in the video, reported LAD Bible.

The man, who was carrying the substitute cross on his left shoulder and a beer bottle in his right hand, couldn’t help but break into a smile, as the individual who recorded the video laughed in the background. Though it is unclear where the incident took place, it was reported that the mimicker was taking part in a street parade. A large crowd watched as the man lifted his beer in cheers to the mob and walked on.

Reddit users stood divided on the video. While some laughed at the video, others expressed disappointment over the man’s attitude. One of the users called it, “Brewcifix”, another wrote, “Dude is dying for a drink.” “We all have our crosses to beer,” a third added. “That guy's gonna get so wasted he'll probably disappear for 3 days then wake up in a cave somewhere,” read another comment.

On the other hand, the video also drew criticism as many termed the stunt as an insult to religious beliefs. People expressed disbelief that none in the crowd got angry or yelled at him. “I'm surprised none in there is angry and yelling at him, that's actually surprising,” a Redditor wrote. Easter was observed on April 17, across the globe, following the full moon after the vernal equinox.

