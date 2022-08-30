Man Dressed As Ostrich Runs Amok At Thailand Zoo, Here's the Reason

The Chiang Mai Zoo in Thailand recently captured an “ostrich” that “fell out” of the nest and ran amok. The catch here is that the captive was not an actual bird but a man dressed as the eight-foot-tall African bird.

The zoo, as part of their “wild animal management plan,” resorted to stimulating a drill that involved emergency situations pertaining to wild animals. Among those situations was an ostrich falling out of its protective enclosure. To recreate the scenario, the zoo administration made an animal care worker sport an ostrich costume.

Dressed as the bird, the caretaker exits the animal show area and runs amok in the zoo premise. Meanwhile, other colleagues were asked to pursue the man and try to successfully capture the “ostrich.” Eventually, the man dressed as the bird was captured and escorted by three other workers.

Elaborating on the wild animal management drill, Wuttichai Muangman, the director of the zoo, mentioned that the management plan involved the veterinary team and the animal care staff. In a Facebook post, the zoo administration shared several pictures of the drill. The caption read, “The veterinary team and staff have taken control of the area to allow the ostrich to return to the show area.”

One of the pictures shows the man, dressed as the ostrich, running. The next picture displays the capture where the zoo worker is trapped in a fish net and is being escorted by his colleagues. The last picture shows the entire team in a victorious pose where they have their fists, clenched and up in the air.

Take a look:

The management drill included the ostrich scenario since, although flightless, these birds have great capabilities when it comes to running or attacking. As per Guardian’s report, a frightened ostrich can run up to 70 kilometres per hour and can administer kicks that are capable of killing large predators, including lions.

