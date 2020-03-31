Man Dresses as 'Bush' to Go Outside During Coronavirus Lockdown

Lockdown due to coronavirus seems to have taken a toll on some people, as they are trying to venture out from their houses using creative ways.

A video of such an attempt showing a man leaving his house dressed head-to-toe in foliage is doing rounds on the internet.

The video of the incident, which took place in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England, was shot by a couple named Nicholas Murray and Madeline Mai-Davies.

In the video, the man can be seen escaping his house during lockdown dressing up as a bush, while Madeline is heard saying "reached new extremes of how to sneak out".

The man is first seen hiding behind a bush before scurrying across the driveway. As the video progresses, he begins to walk down the street when a delivery truck passes by.

Towards the end of the video, the man comes back home with a brown package.

The video has gone viral across social media platforms. A few have praised him for his camouflaging and stealth skills, while others expressed concern over people moving out during lockdown.

One user wrote that the man is a PUBG player, while the other asked why his neighbours are filming.

Praising his skills, another user said that the man can become a good detective.