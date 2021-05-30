Man Dubbed 'Selfish' for Refusing to be Godfather to Friend's Child Due to Set of 'Ridiculous' Demands

Sharing his bizarre story in a Reddit post, a man revealed that he was labelled selfish for refusing to become godfather to his best friend’s child. He was forced to refuse the offer after initially accepting it, because of a legally binding contract and a ‘list of demands’ that came with it.

The man who chose to remain anonymous in the post said that he and his wife met a couple around nine years and developed a strong bond over the years.

So, when the couple offered him to be the godfather of their newborn child, he was thrilled to accept the offer. However, he was soon shocked to receive a legally binding contract that contained a long list of ‘ridiculous’ demands. One of the clauses of this contract included that man would become a catholic and gift the child nearly Rs 16 Lakhs.

Further in the post, he wrote that his wife and his friend’s wife belonged to the same country, the Philippines and since the best friend had no family as such, he asked him to be the godfather of his child Jane.

He had no problem with the offer before he received and read the contract that he needed to sign for becoming the godfather. The list in the contract included monetary commitments for the child’s college fees and required this man to save at least $25,000 (Rs 18 lakhs) and set it aside for her college. Further, the man was also asked to be willing to cancel any of his plans in case Jane’s parents needed him to watch her or when they went on vacation.

After reading the contract, the man decided to call his best friend and explained to him that he could not sign the contract as it was too ‘demanding’. However, the refusal did not go down well with his friend and he soon became angry. Calling this man ‘selfish’, he hung up the call and blocked his number.

The man behind the Reddit post writes, “Since he ended things, I shredded the papers he gave me and left them in a bag and put it in his mailbox for him, telling him it was a shame he ruined a friendship over ridiculous demands. I told him I forgive him regardless."

