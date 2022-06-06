Man Earning Rs 3.5 Crore at Netflix Quits His Job as Engineer as He Didn't 'Enjoy' it

A man from the US, who worked as a Netflix engineer, quit his job after he started finding it boring. It was a bold move, given that he earned Rs 3.5 crore a year from this job, as per a report in Moneycontrol. Michael Lin wrote in a LinkedIn post that he had joined Netflix as a senior software engineer in 2017 and had, back then, thought that he would stay at the job “forever”. People questioned his decision, given the perks of the job. “I made $450,000 a year (about Rs 3.5 crore), got free food daily, and had unlimited paid time off. It was the Big Tech dream,” Lin wrote.

The first to objecti to his decision were Lin’s parents. His mentor, too, advised him against quitting one job without having another in hand. Yet, about three days after all the criticism, Lin quit his job at Netflix. Lin admitted that the job was shiny at first with all its perks, but after the Covid-19 pandemic, it began to wear off because there was no longer any socialising or any coworkers among other perks. The work itself was not appealing to Lin anymore.

Lin first attempted to get a product manager’s role within Netflix, but after failing to do so, he slowly lost all motivation to work. In his performance review, he was told to “pull himself together” if he wanted to work. He quit the job and now claims that he feels a sense of calm now that he has started his business. The pandemic had a significant impact on changing his outlook on life and work. He said that he is now fully committed to the idea of working for himself and that even though he was just beginning and did not have a “dependable” stream of income yet, he has a very positive outlook on things.

Meanwhile, it was reported in May that Netflix was laying off 150 employees across the company. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the layoffs represent two percent of Netflix’s total workforce. It has also been reported that most of the layoffs have been happening in the US. The report also stated that Netflix laid off 60 to 70 contractors working on its social media and publishing channels, including Strong Black Lead, Golden, Con Todo and Most. The layoffs come after Netflix lost its long-term subscribers in its first quarter and is expected to lose about 2 million subscribers in its second quarter, reported The Hollywood Reporter. It is the second round of cuts done by the company within two months.

