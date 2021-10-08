Man, Encased in ‘Iron Lung’ for 70 Years, Pens Autobiography With his Mouth

Paul Alexander, also known as The Man in the Iron Lung, has been trapped inside a lung machine since 1952, when he contracted polio at a tender age of six. Now, after nearly 70 years of being paralyzed, he has penned his autobiography just using his mouth.

One day, he suddenly stopped breathing. Doctors rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead. However, a doctor showed presence of mind and quickly performed a tracheostomy, a medical procedure which involves creating an opening in the neck so that a tube can be placed inside a person’s windpipe.

Paul spent a total of 18 months in the hospital.

In a short documentary made by Mitch Summers, he said, “People didn’t like me very much back then, I felt like they were uncomfortable around me."

Upon being asked what he did all day, Paul responded, “Well, the same thing everybody else does. I woke up, brushed my teeth, washed my face, shaved, and had some breakfast. I just needed a little bit of help. I would read, or study something, paint a picture or do some drawing. I hated just watching TV."

He was unable to get into college after finishing school since he was “too crippled" according to the authorities and didn’t have the polio vaccination.

After two years of persuasion, the college accepted him on the conditions that a fraternity would be responsible for him and that he would get vaccinated.

In an incredible and inspiring twist of fate, Paul went on to become a lawyer after clearing bar exams. And now he has penned his biography by just using his mouth. “No matter where you’re from or what your past is, or the challenges that you could be facing, you can truly do anything. You’ve just got to set your mind to it and work hard," he said.

“My story is an example of why your past or even disability does not have to define your future,” he was quoted as saying.

