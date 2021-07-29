Man Falls into Mud Hole while Taking Shortcut to Destination in Maldives, Watch

There’s no shortcut to hard work they say and this hilarious video is the testimony to that. A video is going viral on the internet where a man accidentally fell into a waterhole in an attempt to escape it. Martin Lewis visited Fuvahmulah islands, the Maldives with his wife Rachel. As he tried to cross the water with slippers in his hand, the 50-year-old ended up falling into a deep water-logged hole. The TikTok video, captured by his partner, left the social media users in splits. Rachel was also heard giggling while shooting the entire mishap.

The Instagram caption of this post on ‘The 3 Dumbbells’ was, ‘“My trousers are gettin dir E”. One of the Instagram users was hooked to the clip who commented, “Watched this so many times.” A curious follower also could not resist wondering where the cap went. Another observant internet user dropped a funny remark saying, “It’s the breath when you come out.”

The British tourist was quoted saying by Daily Mail that it was his wife who recommended taking the shortcut to their destination. He also stated that the incident stunned him. “It was a total shock when I disappeared into the hole, and I kept going down, I think the hole may have been nine to 10 feet deep,” Martin informed the publication.

Even though the incident was termed as funny, it could have turned out to be a fatal one. Recently, another such viral clip of a car falling into a pit spread across social media platforms. A Hyundai venue SUV car was captured sinking into a waterlogged hole in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area. Incidentally, the car was stationed in the parking lot of the residential complex and no one was harmed during the sudden mishap. The damaged car was further removed by a crane.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here