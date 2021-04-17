Man Fights Off Violent Bobcat after it Attacks Wife in US, Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided

A seemingly good morning turned into an action thriller scene for an American man this week and the video of the incident has amassed over eleven million views on Twitter.

In the forty-six-second video shared by @Evi3Zamora on Friday, a man is seen getting out of his house moving towards his car. He wishes a woman going for a jog ‘good morning’ and looks at his car commenting how he needs to get it washed. Everything seems to be going normal by that time until the man’s wife comes out of the house in a rush and a cat’s snarl is heard. The man’s wife is moving away, running in between two cars. The man is seen reaching towards his wife and catches a hold of the cat and lifts it up and that is when he realises that it is a bobcat. He can be heard screaming ‘Oh my god, it’s a bobcat!’

The man hurls the animal as far away as he could like a ball and warns people nearby that they should watch out for the animal attack. The woman who had earlier passed by for a jog also returns to see the wild incident unfold before her. Instead of moving away from the house, the bobcat returns and goes back towards the man’s home. He then screams and warns his wife that the feline is coming towards her. The man even shouts in rage that he is going to shoot the animal.

Captioning the video, the Twitter user called it “wild 46 seconds". In the following tweet .they also mention that the man’s name is Happy who eventually shot the animal who was “rabid.”

With over 317.5K likes, over 100k retweets since it was shared on the microblogging site, the tweet has certainly caught netizens’ attention.

This was a wild 46 seconds pic.twitter.com/jIHQg0G4qU— Sada (@Evi3Zamora) April 15, 2021

Lmao ok i just learned that this mans name is “Happy”and he quote “shot that fucker” it was rabid — Sada (@Evi3Zamora) April 15, 2021

The video also invited some hilarious reactions from the viewers, as one user commented that he is available to adapt the video into a movie script.

I am available to adapt this into a movie script.— Neal Shepperson. (@NealShepperson) April 17, 2021

While many others pointed out how the man casually decided to shoot the animal and even had a gun in his possession.

Typical. "I'm gonna shoot that f*cker". — Noelene Standen (@NoeleneStanden) April 17, 2021

Is no one going to mention the pistol in his cardigan pocket??!!!— MJC has opinions (@clgomn) April 17, 2021

Still don’t understand this culture of walking around with a gun.— Mr Olly. (@euwol) April 17, 2021

What do you think about the viral video?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here