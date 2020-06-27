Man Finds 7 Baby Caterpillars in Broccoli, Decides to Keep Them as Pet

In this barrage of all the gloomy news that is being circulated on the internet, this piece of news certainly comes as a ray of hope and goodness.

Usually one would get irked on finding worms or insects in their vegetables, but this London-based man chose to pet the caterpillars till they were old enough to be independent.

According to a report published in Evening Standard, 27-year-old Sam Darlaston had apparently found six caterpillars in a broccolis and one more was found in another vegetable his room mate had got. Sam instead of discarding the worm that he found in the vegetables decided to pet all of them.

In a tweet, however, Sam had informed the grocery store that their brocollies have caterpillars in it. He said, “Hey @Tesco I was about to cook my favourite vegetable of all time (broccoli) and after unwrapping it, to my surprise, found caterpillars inside! They’re really nice and we’ve ended up keeping one as a pet and naming him. but just as a heads up, some of your broc has c-pillars”.





Hey @Tesco I was about to cook my favourite vegetable of all time (broccoli) and after unwrapping it, to my surprise, found caterpillars inside! They’re really nice and we’ve ended up keeping one as a pet and naming him. but just as a heads up, some of your broc has c-pillars😳🐛 pic.twitter.com/3VLIQAEogG — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Sam said, “I didn’t think they would survive if I put them outside straight away. I read that caterpillars only eat their host plant and I didn’t have any broccoli in the garden. So I thought, the best bet is to keep them with some broccoli and they can leave when they’re older.”