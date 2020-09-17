Man Finds Brain Wrapped in Foil on Beach, Officials Confirm It Does Not Belong to Humans

What are the things that one would possibly expect to come across while they are taking a stroll along the sea side? Most common answer would be shells, maybe some pieces of sea glass, etc. However, in a recent gross incident, a man came across a brain that was wrapped in foil during his morning walk.

According to a report published in The Daily Mail, Jimmy Senda, based out of Racine, made the horrifying discovery at the shore of Lake Michigan, near to Samuel Myers Park.

The 46-year-old man said, “Curiosity got to me, so I popped it open and it looked like a chicken breast. It took a little bit for it to really [register] of what was going on; it was a brain. 'I don't really know how to explain it, it didn't register...I was just like, 'What is this?”

Describing what he saw and in what condition did he spot the package, Jimmy revealed that it was wrapped up in a foil sheet. On opening it, he not only saw the brain but also spotted two light-pink flower heads and a currency that looked like that of China’s.

On coming to terms with what he had seen, the man then asked some of his fellows what it looked like to them. The answer from most of them was brain.

Eventually, he took the entire material to a police station so that this could be investigated further. As per the officials, the brain in question does not belong to a human being.

However, an official confirmation of which animal does the brain belong to has not been sent by Racine County Medical Examiner's Office as yet.

A spokesperson from the office also mentioned that it is certain that this particular brain does not belong to a human being. But what we are not sure about is which animal it could be. Some early signs of the investigation suggest that it could possibly be a cat brain.