Man Finds Dead Lizard in his Sambar at Top Delhi Restaurant, FIR Lodged

A man who went to dine out with his friends at Delhi's popular South Indian restaurant, Saravana Bhavan, was in for a rude shock when he discovered a dead lizard in his sambar.

According to reports, Pankaj Agarwal had visited the restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place with his friends and had ordered Sambar Dosa there. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the man can be seen holding up the dead lizard in his spoon. It is evident that he had taken a few bites of from the dish before discovering the lizard.

In the video, he can be heard saying that half of the lizard's body is missing. The other people with the complainant can be heard asking him to take a photo of the menu as well so that the restaurant's name is visible. It is unsure as to whether Pankaj consumed the lizard or not.

A dead lizard found in sambar at most popular restaurant saravana Bhavan, Connaught Place (CP), New Delhi pic.twitter.com/yAwqBX7PvD — Golden corner (@supermanleh) August 2, 2020

Following the incident, Pankaj posted photos of the same on social media and lodged a complaint with the police. An investigation has also been launched into the matter.