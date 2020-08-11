Man Finds Hilarious Use for Yoga Mat, Twitterati Shares Their Jugaad Uses of Fitness Equipment

Quick DIY videos have quick hacks for our daily life. However, this one video is beyond genius where a man has the ultimate hack to charge his phone.

A man named Brain Nibbler has amused people with his hilarious hack where he is using his rolled up yoga mat to support his phone on charge.

The caption of the picture reads “I use my yoga mat daily. Khareedi hai to paise waste nahi hone chahiye”.

I use my yoga mat daily. Khareedi hai to paise waste nahi hone chahiye. pic.twitter.com/47m89y5G32 — Brain Nibbler (@MindExcavator) August 7, 2020

This tweet of him has left netizens laughing out loud. The post has garnered over 2.5 K likes and 445 retweets along with a flurry of reactions from tweeple. The netizens also shared their similar random uses for such things that don’t serve the purpose it was bought for.

Replying to this a twitter user shared a picture of the treadmill which she has been using for keeping clothes and other accessories. She wrote the caption of the picture, “sensible indeed...After all, fitness should be the top priority”.

Sensible indeed..After all fitness should be the top priority.. pic.twitter.com/ZiOvS0bHiV — अक्षिणी.. 🇮🇳 (@Akshinii) August 8, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote, “You inspired me to buy a yoga mat... At least now I have the first purpose, charging”.

Here are some more reactions:

I am sure the treadmill (if you have one) will be used for drying clothes 😊😊 — Sudha (@sweetsudha1) August 7, 2020

i also thought of buying it once, but i already had the charging point near the table so i dropped the idea. 🙄 — रंगरेज़ (@classyvillian) August 7, 2020

Hahahahaha....same case here 😂😂😂...atleast i use it this way, mera side mein dhool kha raha hai 😭😭😭😭 — Womaniya (@skwantsitall) August 7, 2020

Is se accha use nahi ho sakta yoga mat ka — Prerna (@Prerna_Geet) August 8, 2020

Did you know this hat-ke use of your yoga mat?