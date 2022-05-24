Man Finds Out 'Defective' Whiteboard Works Fine after he Peeled off Plastic Cover

The excitement of having a new thing can sometimes blind but for how long? Well, in the case of this Reddit user, it took him over a year and a half to realise that he had been using a whiteboard wrong. Sharing his embarrassing story in a post, the man said he was left unhappy with his purchase and thought there were several issues with the board including a big crack and ghost mark.

And top it all, the whiteboard was not wipeable. Sharing the story, the user wrote, “I bought a whiteboard when I moved into my new and current house. This was supposed to be the ultimate pièce de résistance to my awesome new home office.

The package reached him after a few months but when it did, the man was left very unhappy with it. The board had a big crack behind it, bending the metal in 'an unsatisfying way.' However, since the crack was not noticeable, the man decided to keep it anyway.

The worst was yet to come. As he started using the board, the user realised that it was impossible to write without leaving ghost marks.

It was not possible to use it for more than 24 hours after the previous use. So the board could not be used for most of the last year and was just limited to being a magnet holder.

But after months of disappointment, the man realised that the board was not broken and the crack was a plastic coating over it.

“Today, as I finally had some free time, I looked into the process of cleaning my whiteboard and making it more usable. As I applied some store-bought cleaner, I found this small tear in some kind of plastic coating,” the post further read.

The discovery left the man with a 'horrific' conclusion that he had spent over 1.5 years writing on plastic. The story became viral in no time, getting over 48.5 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments from Reddit users.

