Man Finds Out He Had Been Declared Dead, Realizes Why He Hadn't Received Calls for 4 Months

A 75-year-old British man hadn’t received a phone call for last three-four months. The reason, he found out, was because he had been “declared dead”.

Upon reaching a graveyard located in Forfar, Scotland, Alan Hattel, much to his shock, discovered a headstone bearing his and his ex-wife’s name, reported Mirror.

Alan Hattel, a retired welder, accused his ex-wife of putting the grave stone bearing his name. However, he admitted that he couldn’t corroborate the claim.

Hattel said he had no idea how the headstone came into being and the Mirror report added that attempts to reach his ex-wife were unsuccessful. He said his ex-wife had bought the piece of land with an intention of them being buried together.

Hattel, speaking to Mirror, said that he had been confused as to why people had not been calling him for the last three or four months.

The man said reports of his death had been fabricated and added that he didn’t want to be buried, but cremated.

Hattel told officials that he plans to put a cover over the headstone. According to a report, a government council said it can’t divulge the details of owner of the land and it was a confidential matter.

Hattel said he had separated from his wife 26 years ago and he had no animosity with her. He has two grown-up children with his former spouse.

