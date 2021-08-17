Man Finds Rs 96 Lakh Taped Under his Second-Hand Refrigerator, Hands it Over to Cops

In what looked like a scene straight out from a Hollywood crime thriller movie, a South Korean man was left shocked to discover a pile of cash taped under a refrigerator he recently bought online. The Jeju Island resident who recently bought this kimchi refrigerator was in the middle of cleaning it when he discovered bundles of 50,000 won currency notes wrapped in transparent plastic sheets. The money amounted to 110 million won (Rs 96 lakh) and was taped directly under the fridge.

The man immediately reported the incident to the police who have now launched an investigation to trace down the origin of the money. The police are in the middle of tracing the seller who had created the listing online and is also investigating the role of people who delivered the product to the final point, as per local news reports.

While the owner showed his integrity by reporting the money to the cops, he still has a chance to get a share in this large sum of money. As per the South Korean Lost and Found Act, if the owner can’t be traced, the founder gets to keep it.

In this case, the Jeju residents will get to keep the entire sum of money after 22 per cent tax. Even if the owner is traced, he is assured to get some shared of the money.

However, in case the money is reported to have a criminal link, the entire sum be confiscated by the law enforcement agencies.

Interestingly, a five-year-old report in the Korea Times had noted a growing trend among South Korean people where they preferred keeping their extra in Kimchi fridges after bank interest rates came to a record low. These kimchi fridges could store a larger sum of money compared to the traditional safes and kept the currency safe at an appropriate temperature and humidity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here