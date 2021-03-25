Man Finds Shrimp Tail in His Breakfast Cereal Box, Viral Tweets Unleash Hilarious Jokes

A bowl of cereal for a quick breakfast cannot possibly have anything unusual about it. But, what is not as common is finding a shrimp tail or an apparent dental floss in the cereal box. Unfortunately, a man found both of these things and more in his packet of ‘Cinnamon Toast Crunch’. To raise the matter, he took to Twitter to share the pictures of his findings.

In the tweet, Jensen Karp shared a photo of the cereal which apparently had shrimp tail in it. Ever since he shared the picture, social media has been buzzing with all kinds of reactions. Some people have responded to the post with memes and sarcastic comments while quite a few have sought answers from the makers.

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

What is more unfortunate, is the fact that the man ordeal didn’t end at finding a shrimp tail. Karp also ended up finding an apparent dental floss and little black things in another packet he had purchased. He shared the images of those findings as well and sarcastically asked people to be ‘nice’ with their guesses.

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

I was convinced to go back through the bag, since when I first noticed the shrimp tails, I freaked out and closed the box. Here’s all my findings, which also now includes a weird little string? pic.twitter.com/mRDUhqG3I8— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

After the post took the internet by a storm, Cinnamon Toast Crunch issued a statement online. The company said that they are investigating the matter and also asked all their customers to call on a number if their cereal box is tampered. The company also mentioned that the contamination did not happen at their facility.

The netizens have been quick to react to the entire series of event. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

the General Mills worker that had shrimp for lunch reading this post like pic.twitter.com/5YnIhAz8lG— ny. (@missbannedalot) March 23, 2021

Ok this right here is why I ONLY ever eat Grape-NutsThere's zero risk of cinnamon sugar spontaneously accumulating into bottom-feeding crustacean-remnants in Grape-Nuts — Eldritch E. Alvarado (@alvarado_elgin) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile at the Cinnamon Toast Crunch production line pic.twitter.com/BpzliTbEkv— Michael Szydlo (@MichaelSzydlo) March 23, 2021

The person that works at General Mills and keeps bringing shrimp for lunch needs to stop— Celexa Demie (@Megfaye) March 23, 2021

Lord, please grant me the confidence of a cereal brand that looks at this picture and says there is NO possibility these are shrimp tails. Pure, unwavering arrogance at such a high level I almost applaud it.— TweetBauer (@Neubs28) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Jeff Harmening the CEO of General Mills, the company that makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch told CNBC that the brand takes food safety very seriously. Further, he also went on to say that from the investigation till now it seems highly unlikely that the contamination occurred at the General Mills facility.