Man Finds Shrimp Tail in His Breakfast Cereal Box, Viral Tweets Unleash Hilarious Jokes

LA resident Jensen Karp mad a very shocking discovery in his cereal box, a few shrimp tails. (Credit: @Jensenkarp/Twitter)

A bowl of cereal for a quick breakfast cannot possibly have anything unusual about it. But, what is not as common is finding a shrimp tail or an apparent dental floss in the cereal box. Unfortunately, a man found both of these things and more in his packet of ‘Cinnamon Toast Crunch’. To raise the matter, he took to Twitter to share the pictures of his findings.

In the tweet, Jensen Karp shared a photo of the cereal which apparently had shrimp tail in it. Ever since he shared the picture, social media has been buzzing with all kinds of reactions. Some people have responded to the post with memes and sarcastic comments while quite a few have sought answers from the makers.

What is more unfortunate, is the fact that the man ordeal didn’t end at finding a shrimp tail. Karp also ended up finding an apparent dental floss and little black things in another packet he had purchased. He shared the images of those findings as well and sarcastically asked people to be ‘nice’ with their guesses.

After the post took the internet by a storm, Cinnamon Toast Crunch issued a statement online. The company said that they are investigating the matter and also asked all their customers to call on a number if their cereal box is tampered. The company also mentioned that the contamination did not happen at their facility.

The netizens have been quick to react to the entire series of event. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, Jeff Harmening the CEO of General Mills, the company that makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch told CNBC that the brand takes food safety very seriously. Further, he also went on to say that from the investigation till now it seems highly unlikely that the contamination occurred at the General Mills facility.

first published:March 25, 2021, 16:24 IST