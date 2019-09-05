Man Finds Unusual Sight Of Frogs Hiding Inside Wind Chimes Ahead of Hurricane Dorian

After causing death and destruction in the Bahamas, authorities in the United States have warned people along the country’s east coast that Hurricane Dorian is expected to bring “damaging winds” and "life-threatening storm surges" with it.

The US National Hurricane Center has asked people to take measure to “protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions” and “follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.”

But it’s not just humans who are bracing for the storm.

A Florida man found that a bunch of frogs had taken refuge in a set of window chimes at his home as the state awaited the looming natural calamity this week.

Pictures and a video, which has been viewed over 1.80 million times, shows the amphibians popping out their heads from the tubes as the man captures the unusual sight on his mobile phone.

So I went to put away my wind chimes for #HurricaneDorian, and...🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸 pic.twitter.com/I80tQW1UNZ — Florida Wolfman (Mac) 🏳️‍🌈 (@PooltoyWolf) September 3, 2019

Here are some still pics of the froggies 🐸#HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/sysl18NUSx — Florida Wolfman (Mac) 🏳️‍🌈 (@PooltoyWolf) September 3, 2019

30-year-old Patrick Smith told Newsweek that he found the frogs on Monday afternoon as he "went to hang the chimes in the laundry room" at his home in Belle Isle.

“I noticed the wind chimes sounded a bit dull, and looked inside to find the frogs. We found them a safe place inside the thick palm fronds over our backyard pond," he said.

"We had never seen so many frogs inside the chimes at once," he added.

In a series of tweets, he explained how the frogs could have actually gotten inside the chime tubes.

“Tree frog species have very sticky toes! They can climb up and over almost any surface...these guys simply climbed up the walls to get to the chimes!” he wrote.

After damaging property and causing at least 20 deaths in the Bahamas, the Hurricane Dorian is now threatening “millions of people” in the United States, according to CBS News.

According to reports, “Although Florida dodged the brunt of the storm, North and South Carolina are bracing for its impact. Dorian still has the potential to make landfall Thursday or Friday.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.