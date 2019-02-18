Man Finds Working 30-Year-Old Apple Computer, and Gen X is Having a Blast From the Past
Apple IIe was the third model in the Apple II series and released in 1983. This version touted features such as the ability to use both upper and lower case letters and full functionality of the Shift and Caps Lock keys.
Rare Apple 1 computer Created by Steve Jobs Heads to Auction on September 25: Report (Getty Image)
John Pfaff dusted off the old computer that has been sitting in his parent's attic for decades, and to his surprised it still turned on.
"Put in an old game disk. Asks if I want to restore a saved game. And finds one!," he tweeted. "It must be 30 years old. I'm 10 years old again."
Oh.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019
My.
God.
An Apple IIe. Sat in my parents’ attic for years. Decades.
And it works.
Put in an old game disk. Asks if I want to restore a saved game.
And finds one!
It must be 30 years old.
I’m 10 years old again. pic.twitter.com/zL7wWxOo36
Apple IIe was the third model in the Apple II series and released in 1983. This version touted features such as the ability to use both upper and lower case letters and full functionality of the Shift and Caps Lock keys. All models of this computer were discontinued in 1993.
Pfaff restored the saved game of Adventureland, a text command game released for microcomputers by Scott Adams in 1978.
"What shall I do next," reads the prompt on the screen.
"This is tricky, because three decades later I can't quite remember where I left off this round of Adventureland."
This game... never got past the first level despite HOURS of (pre-internet cheating) trying.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019
Now w the web, I have a shot.
The music, tho. That classic Apple IIe music. pic.twitter.com/ebeXNzoCs2
Pfaff found floppy disks with several different games of the time including; Millionware, Neuromancer and Olympic Decathlon.
Hm. I rocked this version of One on One. Could hit a three from anywhere.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019
But the boxes my mom sent have no joystick!!
Will GameStop have one that fits these ports? pic.twitter.com/VQFgaAyb9G
Besides finding games on the floppy disks, Pfaff came across saved copies of his high school assignments and a note from his late father.
"Just found this letter my dad typed to me in 1986, when I was 11 and at summer camp," he tweeted. "My dad passed away almost exactly a year ago. It's amazing to come across something so 'ordinary' from him."
Just found this letter my dad typed to me in 1986, when I was 11 and at summer camp.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019
I REALLY WONDER what my theory abt the daily newspaper comics Spider-Man was.
My dad passed away almost exactly a year ago. It’s amazing to come across something so “ordinary” from him. pic.twitter.com/Aog3MiSnXN
Pfaff showed off the vintage system to his own children and their reaction is what you'd expect from a generation that has moved on to an iPhone X.
"My oldest, who is 9, exclaimed "that's a computer?!" in genuine surprise, and then pointed at the floppy drives and asked "what are those?" My younger twins just kept laughing at how silly it seemed to them."
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Perks for Oscars 2019 Nominees: Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- Amazon Apple Fest: Discounts on iPhone X, XR, MacBook Air, iPad Pro And More
- Why So Serious? Artist Makes Eminem Finally 'Smile' and the Results are Truly Horrifying
- Australian Couple Grows Human-Sized Cabbage After 9 Months of Hard Work, Eats Coleslaw for Two Weeks
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Dishtv, Sun Direct and Tata Sky Try to Reduce NCF Burden on Subscribers
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s