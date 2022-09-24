Man Finds World’s Worst Public Toilet After Spending Rs 1.3 Crore Covering Over 90 Countries

A British blogger travelled around the globe to find the worst public toilet and he did it. The writer and blogger Graham Askey spent £150,000 (Rs 1.3 crore) and travelled to more than 90 countries and covered 75,000 miles to find the most disgusting ‘perfect hell hole’. He found it in the Ayni region of Northern Tajikistan. It is a ramshackle 5 ft tent that serves as a toilet. While speaking to Mirror, he said, “having enjoyed some of the filthiest bathroom facilities to be found anywhere on the planet, the toilet in Tajikistan has to be the worst in the world, it is the perfect hell hole.”

He described that the washroom didn’t have toilet papers and the builders have conveniently come up with a fabric covering to offer wiping functionality. He continued and said that locals have made full use of it.

Graham, a confessed squatter spotter has visited hundreds of public toilets in the world before giving the title to the Tajikistan outhouse the worst of them all.

“After my many travels, I thought I’d seen it all, what with sh*tters on stilts, sinks seemingly full of wee and bathtubs apparently being used as makeshift bogs,” he added.

Graham has also included 36 of the ‘crappiest crappers’ he found during his search for the worst and mentioned them in his new book titled Toilets Of The Wild Frontier. The other public loos he included in the ‘crap list’ is a sink in Bangladesh and a bath containing ‘litres of number ones and twos’ in China.

He said also that every entry on his list is gross beyond words. He shared his purpose was to make the public aware these unhygienic washrooms “represents a significant and largely unnecessary health risk, which can be reduced substantially by supporting charities like ActionAid and World Toilet Day.”

