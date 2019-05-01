English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Size Matters? Man Flaunts Shoe Size on Tinder, Holds 2 Litre Bottle Up For Scale
The 30-year-old’s Tinder profile picture shows a blue and orange trainer resting next to a two- litre bottle of Irn Bru, a popular Scottish soft drink company.
Twitter/@lash__13
First impression is the last impression.
And while no one knows that better than Tinder users, a self-described “swimsuit model” from Scotland is being mocked for his bizarre attempt to impress women by bragging about his humungous-sized shoes on the dating site.
However, the man and his trainers soon became a viral meme on Twitter and Facebook after a woman shared screenshots of his profile online. In another picture, the man is seen wearing a swimsuit and has tattoos on both arms. He also has something scribbled on his back.
The woman tweeted: "This c*** has posted a photo on his tinder of his trainer next to a two litre bottle of Irn Bru. F**** screaming.”
"His shoes are same size as a two litre bottle of juice."
The man who identifies himself as Joseph also has an interesting Tinder bio. It reads: "Aye I’m dead tall well spotted.”
He also boasts about being a "Swimsuit model/black santa/Bride/Big Foot."
Social media users ridiculed the man’s bizarre boast.
"Can’t wait to ask for my trainers in size 500ml," wrote a user.
Another commented "F*** bogin those trainers, take themselves for a walk.”
Yet another quipped: "Great convo, what size of shoe are you? Size Bru bottle darling!"
