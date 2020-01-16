Take the pledge to vote

Man Found Alive Three Weeks After He Was Lost in a Crocodile-Infested Forest

Police initially feared that he had been eaten by a crocodile, which are numerous in the region.

January 16, 2020
Man Found Alive Three Weeks After He Was Lost in a Crocodile-Infested Forest
An Australian man was found alive and well after being lost for three weeks in a crocodile-infested rain forest in the far north of the country, police said Tuesday.

Milan Lemic disappeared after his vehicle became bogged down on December 22 while travelling through the Daintree forest in the northeastern state of Queensland.

Police initially feared Lemic, 29, had been eaten by a crocodile, which are numerous in the region, but after days of searching were unable to locate any of the reptiles big enough to have taken him.

He was finally found by police on Monday several kilometres (miles) from his abandoned vehicle.

"He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rain forest for three weeks," police said in a statement.

Lemic survived on wild fruit and berries, they said.

