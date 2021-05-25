Man Found Dead inside a Dinosaur Statue after Being Reported Missing in Spain

Spanish police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man, who was first reported missing, and then his body was found trapped inside a large dinosaur statue as they tried to locate his phone.

According to The Guardian report, a father-son duo, noticed some smell coming out from the papier-mache stegosaurus. On inching close to the dinosaur statue, father saw the corpse through a crack in the Stegosaurus’ hollow leg. They further approached the authorities and informed them about the horrific site they had witnessed.

After learning about the incident, authorities called three fire brigade teams to the site. Firefighters cut open the dinosaur leg and retrieved the body of the man.

🔴 Troben el cos sense vida d'un home dins d'un dinosaure decoratiu dels antics cinemes del Cubics de #SantaColoma de #Gramenet. Un nen i el seu pare, que juguen sovint a la zona, han trobat el cadàver. El pare ha avisat immediatament la policia, que investiga la causa de la mort pic.twitter.com/EIAc3P4Lr1— El Mirall.net (@elmirallnet) May 22, 2021

A local media report claimed that the man was trying to retrieve his mobile phone which by mistake he had dropped inside the mighty figure. While doing so, he slipped and fell into the decorative figure. He got trapped upside down and was not able to call for help.

Though police have not yet confirmed how the man ended up inside the mighty figure. They are waiting for the autopsy report to find out the cause of death. Officer also added that autopsy will also clear that since how long the body was there in the statue. However, the officer added that “it seems he was there for a couple of days.”

The spokesperson of the regional police force said that no foul play is being suspected in the 39-year-old’s death. She said that “it’s an accidental death” as there was no violence. She further added that it looks like the man entered the statue, head first, and just couldn’t get out.

According to local media the dead man, who has not been named, had been reported missing by his family a few hours before his body was retrieved.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here