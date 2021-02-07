Man Found Frozen to Death in Kullu as Himachal Pradesh Continues to Battle Cold Wave

Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla received its first snowfall of 2021 on Thursday and areas such as Kufri, Keylong, Kalpa and several other high reaches of the state were buried in ice as snowfall continued for sometime. And even as the weather reached sub-zero conditions in several places, a 60-year-old man was found frozen to death in Kullu district on Friday.

The man who left his house on February 3 went missing and his body was later found by his family members two days later, buried in snow, news agency ANI reported.

Police took the body for a post-mortem and it was to be later handed over to his family for cremation, ANI quoted police as saying.

The state received 50 cm of snowfall on Thursday, which is the second highest snowfall in a day received in the state in the last 30 years, according to news agency PTI. This is second to 54.1 cm snowfall the state received in a day on February 12, 2002, according to Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh.

Himachal Pradesh's minimum temperature decreased by one to two degrees Celsius between Friday and Saturday, the met office data said.

Images and videos of snowfall have been shared all over social media and even tourists visited Solang valley after a fresh spell of snowfall this week.

The Met department had also predicting snowfall in mid and high hills and issued yellow weather warning signals for thunderstorm in the state earlier.