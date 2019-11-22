Man Found with 700 Tapeworms in Brain, Lungs and Chest after Consuming Uncooked Meat

Hygiene is an important part of everyone’s life, and an improper hygiene can lead to grave health issues.

There have been various cases of doctors finding a nail, a pin or a coin inside a human body, but a recent incident in China can give you goose bumps.

A Chinese man, Zhu Zhong-fa, 43, from Hangzhou in east China, was sick with headache and seizures when he decided to take a doctor’s advice.

After suffering from the pain for almost a month, the man decided to consult the doctor at Zhejiang province. However, little did he know that this visit to the hospital became the biggest shock of his life.

On a primary medical checkup, Dr Wang Jian-rong, who works at the department of infectious diseases, revealed something shocking. Apparently, the man had taeniasis, a parasitic condition which occurs due to infection caused by tapeworms.

However, a thorough checkup, along with a scan of his major organs, revealed that the man had as many as 700 tapeworms in his body. These tapeworms were found in his brain, chest, as well as lungs.

Talking to Chinese website Pear, Dr Wang said, “There are multiple presences of space-occupying lesions in the patient's brain. It's also in the lungs and fills up the muscles inside the chest cavity.” He also added that most of the organs of the patients are already affected by the tapeworms.

He explained that when the man ate his uncooked meat, the tapeworm eggs were alive and caused the infection. He added, “If you have had the uncooked meat, there's a chance that the tapeworms can travel through the body and inflict different diseases.”

