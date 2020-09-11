Man Gets Attacked by Swan While Trying to Rescue Baby Stuck in Fence, Old Video Goes Viral

Most parents are protective of their children. But this parental instinct is not exclusive to humans, it also governs the responses of animals. In a display of paternal emotions, a male swan attacked a man who was trying to rescue its baby that was stuck in a fence.

The video, which was posted by Wildlife Aid on their YouTube channel in September 2014, was shot sometime earlier that year. The man attacked in this video is Simon Cowell, who is a presenter and founder of the Wildlife Aid Foundation.

While sharing the video on YouTube, the channel had said that swans are protective parents. This is the reason when Simon tried to rescue the cygnet (baby swan), the cob (father swan) attacked him. The incident happened near River Thames.

The six-year-old video is going viral in 2020, thanks to Twitter. Public relations executive Danny Deraney shared this video with the caption, “Man saves a baby swan while its mom is being a mama.”

Danny assumed that the parent swan in the video is a mother, however as per Wildlife Aid, the swan was the father. His tweet has garnered over 1.82 lakh likes and almost 38,000 retweets.

Welcome new followers to my feed. If you like timeline cleansers, positivity, and seeing videos that you never knew you needed to se until you did, please give a follow. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 10, 2020

Another popular handle, Buitengebieden, who says he is on Twitter to spread positivity, also shared the video on his timeline, collecting more than 38,000 likes. Buitengebieden is famous on Twitter with over 1.5 lakh followers. His bio says that his name is Sander and he is from the Netherlands.

The video was captioned same as that of Danny’s with the addition that not all heroes wear capes.

Man saves a baby swan while it’s mom is being a mama..Thank you.. Not all heroes wear capes.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RB3D7vr7Py — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 9, 2020

Commenting on the video, one Twitter user said that swans are beautiful but also have the power to seriously injure humans.

Man saves a baby swan while it’s mom is being a mama..Thank you.. Not all heroes wear capes.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RB3D7vr7Py — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 9, 2020

Another user of the micro-blogging site said that the swan let Simon work and did not use its full force. The user said that the swan will remember the human's kindness.