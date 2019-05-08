English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Gets Bitten in the Face By Snake at the Doorbell, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Stomach-churning footage captured by a doorbell cam shows the man walking up to open the screen door, only to be attacked by the stealthy snake.
Stomach-churning footage captured by a doorbell cam shows the man walking up to open the screen door, only to be attacked by the stealthy snake.
A man in the United States watched in horror as a friend visiting him was bitten in the head by a snake lurking around the porch.
Stomach-churning footage captured by a doorbell cam shows the man walking up to open the screen door, only to be attacked by the stealthy snake.
The incident took place when Jerel Heywood was visiting his friend Rodney Copeland's home on Sunday in Lawton, Oklahoma, CNN reported.
The snake was wrapped around a porch light, Copeland said.
Heywood is seen grimacing in pain and yelling out an expletive while clutching his face as he tries to recover from the unsuspecting attack.
"Take me to the hospital!" Heywood shouts. "I just got bit by a snake!"
Copeland said he watched in horror as his friend stumbled through the door. "I was in shock," he told CNN. "That could've been anyone of us."
Copeland and his wife brought Heywood to the hospital, where he was treated immediately. Heywood said the snake was not venomous and he is alright. "No stitches, thankfully, but they cleaned me up pretty good," Heywood said. "I am on antibiotics."
The 5-foot-5-inch snake was bludgeoned to death by a neighbor of Copeland as his wife started screaming along with Heywood.
Copeland said it was the first time he had found a snake in his home. He said the reptile might have taken refuge at his house following recent heavy rains. He now hopes to keep away other potential attackers by spraying the house yard with sulfuric acid.
"I hear they don't like that," he said.
Watch the videos here:
As Copeland wrote, "just be thankful a snake didn't bite you in the face today."
