Watch: Man Gets Caught up in Sugar Cane Juicing Machine, Rotates Several Times at Full Speed

Karma or close shave?

Trending Desk

Updated:September 15, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Watch: Man Gets Caught up in Sugar Cane Juicing Machine, Rotates Several Times at Full Speed
Twitter is abuzz with a clip where two stray dogs fought as the crowd tries to separate them by hitting the canines with sticks and rods. Some people also kicked the dogs as they tried to to break up the fight.

Suddenly, one of those men got too close to a rotating device attached to a tractor. It appeared to be the part of a machine to churn out sugar-cane juice. Getting caught in the device, the man is swooped off his feet and rotated several times in the air before someone could stop the machine.

Some on twitter contended that the accident was "karma" for hitting the dogs. What happened to the man after the incident is as yet unclear.

The video was shared by one of the users in response to a tweet posted on the official account of Fit Bharat showed a boy doing 30 somersaults in one go. The tweet was captioned, "Incredible & Super Talented ! This boy did 30 Somersaults in one go. There is abundance of natural talent in our country. We just need to pick them up at right time and groom them for Olympics. Can any1 get us in touch with him?"

While the user who posted the video claimed it was shot in Pakistan, News18.com could not verify its location.

While the user who posted the video claimed it was shot in Pakistan, News18.com could not verify its location.
