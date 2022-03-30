Man Gets Donald Trump's Face Shaved On His Head and it Can Do a Cool Trick Too

One year after stepping down from the presidency, Donald Trump is still making the headlines around the world. For the last six years, Trump has cultivated a base of die-hard fans who are devoted to him wholeheartedly. Now in a video that has gone viral, a Trump fan has taken the devotion towards the former US President to a different level altogether. A man has shaved the face of Trump on his head.

Trump's face, his classic hairstyle and his torso have been shaved very well on the man's head. In fact, many Twitter users mistook it for a painting. The short video has now over 2.8 thousand likes and 1.8 lakh views. Many Twitter users have appreciated the man’s enthusiasm for the 45th US President and called it a display of ‘patriotism’. Many tweeps went on to troll the person for getting the photo of Trump shaved on his head.

A Twitter user hilariously reacted: “Why is he getting Xi Jinping done on his head”

Why is he getting Xi Jinping done on his head pic.twitter.com/9AD665AYrh— ArtistMichael (@artist_mtm) March 27, 2022

Another tweep wrote, “Tell me you want to stay single without telling me you want to stay single”.

Tell me you want to stay single without telling me you want to stay single— I'm_Mia (@messy_mia) March 26, 2022

A user sarcastically tweeted, “Definitely not a cult”.

Advertisement

After being in the spotlight for several decades now, Trump has managed to create a brand for himself. The peculiar attraction towards the Trump Brand has been documented, mocked, and admired. With his red ties, brash attitude, and his distinct hairstyle, every aspect of Donald Trump is admired by his supporters.

Many people have tried to copy Trump’s iconic hairstyle and it has become popular in the past few years. In fact, a Vietnamese hairdresser, Le Tuan Duong, realized the demand for Trump's hairstyle and started a business in Hanoi ahead of Trump's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019.

It is being widely reported that Trump will again run for the White House in 2024 and therefore, we can look forward to more such Trump-related videos.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.