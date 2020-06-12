BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Man Gets Earbuds Worth Rs 19k After Ordering Rs 300 Lotion Online, Amazon Asks Him to Keep It

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

When he had reached out to customer care, Amazon India had told him, 'Keep it.'

Share this:

Online shopping never comes without a few glitches.

While your order being delivered late, or at the wrong address or the deliver guy calling you and saying "I'm downstairs," but not actually being there are very common, sometimes, you also end up with another kind of glitch - wrong products.

Everyone may feel annoyance at receiving a wrong product, but for a Pune man, it turned out to be a boon.

Gautam Rege, co-founder and director of Josh Software, shared on Twitter that he had ordered a skin lotion through Amazon for Rs 300, but received Bose headphones worth nearly Rs 19,000 instead.

When he had reached out to customer care, Amazon India had told him, "Keep it."

A user pointed out that this is actually a pretty common practice if it is Amazon's fault when it comes to a fault in order delivery.

Others also shared how they'd gotten different products on ordering something else.

Not all bounties were in the same league as the earbuds, though!


Share this:
Next Story