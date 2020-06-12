Man Gets Earbuds Worth Rs 19k After Ordering Rs 300 Lotion Online, Amazon Asks Him to Keep It

Online shopping never comes without a few glitches.

While your order being delivered late, or at the wrong address or the deliver guy calling you and saying "I'm downstairs," but not actually being there are very common, sometimes, you also end up with another kind of glitch - wrong products.

Everyone may feel annoyance at receiving a wrong product, but for a Pune man, it turned out to be a boon.

Gautam Rege, co-founder and director of Josh Software, shared on Twitter that he had ordered a skin lotion through Amazon for Rs 300, but received Bose headphones worth nearly Rs 19,000 instead.

When he had reached out to customer care, Amazon India had told him, "Keep it."

Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

A user pointed out that this is actually a pretty common practice if it is Amazon's fault when it comes to a fault in order delivery.

I thought so! It sucks that someone else will lose money on this and I can’t do anything to set it right! — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 11, 2020

Others also shared how they'd gotten different products on ordering something else.

Guess what, I ordered Dell Monitor worth 13k and what i got is Colin bottles, garbage etc. and now they are saying that they will not refund my money also. Amazon is just trying to fool their customers. Amazon business model revealed!!@AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/mtH1SemrAN — Kalyan Gandhapu (@gandhapukalyan) June 11, 2020

Same thing happened to me....got 2 sets of door alarm instead of 4.Whole amount refunded..But as a human being I got in touch with the merchant..got his account number and transferred money directly to his account for 2 no's. Hope you will follow yr 💓 — Mohtashim Ahmad (@Ahmadmohtashim) June 11, 2020

Congratulations. I had a similar experience as well. The bounty wasn't in the same league as yours though. 😊 https://t.co/3DWO8xRdZB — Debashis Tripathy (@deba1602) June 11, 2020

My mom got an enema machine instead of a cake stand 🙄 pic.twitter.com/5X23UBJ3ce — AML (@alysha_lobo) June 11, 2020

Not all bounties were in the same league as the earbuds, though!