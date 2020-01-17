Man Gets Locked Inside 24 Hour Fitness, Shares Selfies from Empty Gym

A man completing his evening workout was in for a surprise when he noticed that the gym officials had locked down the facility

Dan Hill was visiting the Sandy club of 24 Hour Fitness chain in Utah. According to him, while he finishing his laps in the swimming pool, the workers had closed down the gym for the day, ABC reported.

Hill then took to Facebook and posted a selfie in the deserted gym. He captioned the photo:

"I am literally locked inside 24 Hour Fitness right now”.

He went on a selfie-spree, documenting his sole presence in the gym.

Speaking to ABC, Hill said he did not try to unlock the doors himself in apprehension of any security system. Luckily for him, he was rescued within 19 minutes of his first post.

He even shared a smiling selfie on the social media with some law enforcement officials and wrote that he was “free at last”.

Hill described the incident as “funny” since the club’s name suggests that it remains open 24 hours of the day. He also dubbed his situation to be Home Alone-like.

Hill's post has garnered 17K likes, 2.5K comments and more than 7K shares till now. A manager at the gym showed ABC a sign on the door that says it’s open Monday to Sunday from 4 am to midnight.

The gym also released a statement apologizing to Hill.

