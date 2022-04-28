Man Gets Roasted after he Signs Up 'Less-Fortunate' Girlfriend for Etiquette Course

It is said that love is when you accept the flaws and cherish the existence of your partner. But a man had to tweak this characteristic of love because of his parents, as he signed up his girlfriend for an etiquette class before she could meet them.

In a Reddit post, a user shared an incident where his girlfriend was furious because he wanted her to attend etiquette classes as he was going to introduce her to his parents. As per the post, the man and the woman were dating for “little under three months,” and it was time for the woman to meet the man’s family.

Giving context to the scenario, the user wrote, “I am blessed and had a fortunate upbringing. My girlfriend on the other hand faced some challenges in her life from a young age (particularly financial challenges).” He then went on to add some compliments before raising the level of absurdity a notch higher.

He stated that his girlfriend is an interesting person but “lacks the manners” that his family “typically expects” from someone he is in a relationship with. He also said that his girlfriend is the “first less-fortunate woman” he is dating. In an unfortunate effort to “prepare” his girlfriend to meet his parents, he got her signed up for an online course in social etiquette.

And to no surprise, his girlfriend was furious when he told her. “She claimed that I am ‘obviously embarrassed’ to be with her and that I should just marry a ‘rich girl’ instead. She even accused me of being ‘just another white, privileged guy’,” the user wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/ubawoq/aita_for_signing_up_my_girlfriend_for_a_social/

Users were quick to cringe at the man’s demeanour and dragged him in hot water in the comment section. One user wrote, “The line ‘my GF is the first less-fortunate woman I am dating.’ Felt disgusting just reading it.” Another said, “You really should not be with ANY woman.” Another asked if his mother was the “Queen of England.”

