Man Gets Six-Pack Abs Not in a Gym, but in a Tattoo Parlour

When a man failed to transform his body in the gym despite going there for years, he approached a tattoo parlour. And surprisingly he got six-pack abs in just two days. Confused? Tattoo artist Dean Gunther shared the unusual inking on TikTok and stated that a customer wanted a toned stomach and had been working out at the gym for years. However, the man never saw the gains he desired, so he turned to Dean for help. Together they came up with the idea to etch out a series of impressive-looking abs onto the man’s stomach. Well, the result was quite impressive.

Dean, who is a travelling tattoo artist, told The Sun, “I had seen really bad ones attempted before. Because I specialise in colour realism I wanted to give it a go.” He said that he didn’t charge the customer for the tattoo as it was a passion project for him.

“I thought it would be funny as hell,” he said, sharing that the client nearly quit one hour into the process on the first day however, they successfully got there.

The TikTok video has gone viral on the internet. This comes a day after a woman, who in order to do away with the long hours of getting a red-carpet ready look, got herself a permanent contour tattoo.

In a clip, TikTok user Charlotte Payne, who is also the founder of Blend Hair, shared the process of getting the contour tattoo. The artist shared that it was to give the face a more dimensional look, as well as to help with the appearance of darker under eyes.

The beauty pro grabbed a few slightly darker shades to create a more snatched appearance on her face. Once she assembled all the tones of cream together on the face, the tattoo artist proceeded to blend the pigment into Charlotte’s skin. While her followers believed that the process was quite dangerous, the Tiktoker was obsessed with her look.

